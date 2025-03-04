Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 200,998 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,998 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $68,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cactus by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,155,000 after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,755,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,797,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cactus by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,082,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,184,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.08. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.84%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

