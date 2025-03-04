Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,907 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $70,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $64,326,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after buying an additional 282,016 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,576,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,332,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,246 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $111.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.06.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total value of $383,114.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,283.85. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,041.30. This trade represents a 17.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,970 shares of company stock worth $20,474,461. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.