Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,548 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Allison Transmission worth $63,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,928. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

