Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,766 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Wingstop worth $68,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Wingstop by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Down 4.5 %

Wingstop stock opened at $224.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.12 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.06.

Wingstop announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.