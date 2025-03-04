Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 81,370 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,851,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.80% of Kyndryl worth $64,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE KD opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

