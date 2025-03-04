Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,336 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $75,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BellRing Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 264.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 218,636 shares of company stock worth $16,677,550 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

