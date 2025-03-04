Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,508,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 64.20% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 282,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 689,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCI opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.93. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.