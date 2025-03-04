Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $70,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $105.39 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

