Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,165 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $66,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,279,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,674,000 after purchasing an additional 336,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,831,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,487,000 after acquiring an additional 360,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,807,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

