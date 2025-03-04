BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCE opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.6965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,283.33%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

