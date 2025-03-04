Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.90.

View Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Stock Down 5.1 %

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $162.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $161.64 and a 52-week high of $281.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.