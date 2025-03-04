Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

