Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 108,409 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 405.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 511,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

