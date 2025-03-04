Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

