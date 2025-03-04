Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDG. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 139.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $362.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.