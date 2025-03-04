Capital One Financial Weighs in on Sunrun FY2026 Earnings

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RUN. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.78 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,637.60. The trade was a 12.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $41,746.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,064 shares of company stock worth $1,551,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

