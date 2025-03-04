Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $50,531,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Carvana by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $219.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.38. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.74 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total transaction of $6,159,075.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,440,089.10. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,629 shares of company stock valued at $30,866,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

