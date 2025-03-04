Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

