Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,588,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $12,946,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,961,421.52. The trade was a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,046 shares of company stock valued at $81,243,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cloudflare Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE NET opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of -649.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
