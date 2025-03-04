Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,588,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $12,946,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $7,597,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,961,421.52. The trade was a 11.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,046 shares of company stock valued at $81,243,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE NET opened at $142.88 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of -649.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

