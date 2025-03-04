CommScope (COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

