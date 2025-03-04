CommScope (COMM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMMGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COMM

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.