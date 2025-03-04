Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 475,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 71,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 199,050 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

NYSE COUR opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

