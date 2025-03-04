DA Davidson Has Negative View of Salesforce FY2026 Earnings

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $8.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.64. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2027 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $292.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.16.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total transaction of $249,995,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. This represents a 18.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock valued at $381,283,706 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after buying an additional 864,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

