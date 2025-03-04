Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DEO opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $105.72 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

