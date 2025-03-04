Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 5.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Disc Medicine
In other news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,892.82. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,251,434.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,550,184.10. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,520. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of IRON stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.73.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
