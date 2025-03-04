Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

