Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for RCKT Q1 Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $8.79 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $801.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

