Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 164,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.99. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.