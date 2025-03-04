Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 210.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $75,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Flex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Flex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Flex by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

