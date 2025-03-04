Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

