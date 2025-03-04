FY2025 EPS Estimates for Immunovant Lowered by Analyst

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.78). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08).

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $123,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,449,107.20. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $656,886. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after buying an additional 560,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,620,000 after buying an additional 1,652,536 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,754,000 after buying an additional 1,786,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after buying an additional 303,386 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

