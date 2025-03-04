FY2026 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Issued By Desjardins

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNP. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.60.

5N Plus Trading Down 5.9 %

TSE:VNP opened at C$6.21 on Monday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$4.29 and a one year high of C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.