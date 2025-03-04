FY2026 EPS Estimate for Exchange Income Decreased by Analyst

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EIF. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$50.55 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$43.08 and a twelve month high of C$59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.66.

In related news, Director Michael Pyle bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,052.00. Insiders acquired 4,355 shares of company stock worth $219,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

