FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies Cut by DA Davidson

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $12.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.63. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $245.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.