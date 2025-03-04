FY2029 Earnings Estimate for NTLA Issued By William Blair

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.12.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $962.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 483,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 1,059,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

