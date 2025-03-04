FY2029 Earnings Forecast for CGEM Issued By Wedbush

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cullinan Therapeutics stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Cullinan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.16.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 62.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,705,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 653,330 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 567.6% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,176,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after buying an additional 231,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $43,682.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,751.56. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,618.92. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,006 shares of company stock worth $395,604. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

