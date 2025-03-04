GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after acquiring an additional 733,819 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $268,159,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,710,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

GEHC opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.