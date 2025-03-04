Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 315.79%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

