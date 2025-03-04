Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 96,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

