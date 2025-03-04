Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,800 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 184.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 41,602 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 693.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 63.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

