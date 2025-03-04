Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $343,000 Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth $24,469,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 376,510 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,199,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $3,975,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

