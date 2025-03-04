Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $266,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Liberty Live Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $33,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Live Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.4 %

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -209.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

