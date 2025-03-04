Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 4,900 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

