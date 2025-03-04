HC Wainwright Has Weak Outlook for NovoCure FY2029 Earnings

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NVCR opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,643,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,356,000 after buying an additional 1,514,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,873,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,442,000 after purchasing an additional 951,141 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $20,464,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,317,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

