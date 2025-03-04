Head-To-Head Survey: Perfect Moment (PMNT) versus Its Competitors

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Perfect Moment to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perfect Moment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million -$8.72 million -0.75 Perfect Moment Competitors $2.26 billion $140.15 million 35.89

Perfect Moment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Perfect Moment. Perfect Moment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Perfect Moment Competitors -18.48% -48.58% -21.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perfect Moment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perfect Moment Competitors 395 1733 2417 72 2.47

Perfect Moment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 518.49%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Perfect Moment peers beat Perfect Moment on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

