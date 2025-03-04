Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after acquiring an additional 499,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 916,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,257,000 after buying an additional 31,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGV. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

