IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,769 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 601.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 1,535,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $61,596,164.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,974,238 shares in the company, valued at $199,516,686.18. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,676,469 shares of company stock worth $209,663,843. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

