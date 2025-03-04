IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 55 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after acquiring an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 336,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in CyberArk Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $316.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $353.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.31 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.92.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.