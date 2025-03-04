IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,006.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 173,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $4,597,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 208.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

