IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 313.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

