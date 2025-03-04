IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 4,234.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,349 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canaan were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Canaan Trading Down 9.9 %

CAN stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $332.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

